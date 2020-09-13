General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $58.54. 3,557,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

