Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.35 Million

Brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce sales of $454.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $537.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NYSE GCO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.76. 195,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Genesco has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Genesco by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Genesco by 42.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Genesco by 37.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

