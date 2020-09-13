Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Genesco stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.66. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.