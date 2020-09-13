Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GEI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.00.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$28.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$794.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.2399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 113.95%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

