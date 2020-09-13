GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 54.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

