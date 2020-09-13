GMS (NYSE:GMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura boosted their price target on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.78.

GMS stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.03 million, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.94. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GMS will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 104,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GMS by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

