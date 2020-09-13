Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Godaddy worth $25,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $51,286.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $149,565.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,328.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 720,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

