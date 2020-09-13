Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

GOGO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

GOGO opened at $9.45 on Friday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver purchased 2,606,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,428,480.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 380,334 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

