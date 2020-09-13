Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €149.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.00 ($167.06).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €156.85 ($184.53) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €151.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €151.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

