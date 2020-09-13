Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €113.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.17 ($108.43).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €78.34 ($92.16) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €118.60 ($139.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -675.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

