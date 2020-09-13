Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $2,876,013.84 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 28,812 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $2,876,013.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 22,977 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $2,291,496.21.

On Friday, September 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 19,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $1,920,041.24.

On Monday, August 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 22,698 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,381,928.12.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 32,953 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $3,485,438.81.

On Thursday, August 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 17,691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,892,760.09.

On Friday, June 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 25,925 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $1,753,307.75.

GSHD stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $115.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.1495 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after buying an additional 190,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326,183 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 670,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 586,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

