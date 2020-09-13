Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

GPL opened at $0.98 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.