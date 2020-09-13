Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 25,745 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $83,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $257.96. 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,108. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.