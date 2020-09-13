Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,530 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.21% of Target worth $126,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after acquiring an additional 443,175 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Target by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.65. 2,335,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.54. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

