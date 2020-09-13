Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,111,503 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 500.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111,503 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.91% of SEI Investments worth $73,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.07. 557,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,453. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

