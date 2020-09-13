Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,151,155 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.28% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $100,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,626,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,859. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

