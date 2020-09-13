Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,805 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $122,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $148.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,236 shares of company stock worth $92,148,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

