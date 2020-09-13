Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 488,635 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,635 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $95,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,841,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,094. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

