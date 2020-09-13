Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 492,504 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492,504 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $90,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after buying an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.35. 8,968,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,758. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

