Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,178 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.91% of Oshkosh worth $92,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 595.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 146.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $885,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.99. 344,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

