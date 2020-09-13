Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,985 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.21% of Biogen worth $89,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Biogen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in Biogen by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 119,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

Biogen stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.91. 834,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,075. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $219.70 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

