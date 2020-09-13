Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $99,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after buying an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $235,105,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $130,893,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $101,991,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.17.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,827 shares of company stock valued at $63,786,641 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $601.52. The stock had a trading volume of 860,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $629.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $598.20 and a 200 day moving average of $524.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

