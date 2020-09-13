Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 44,997 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Danaher worth $96,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.87. 1,890,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,712. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,553. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

