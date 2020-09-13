Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $103.70 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,586 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Prologis worth $103,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 57.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

