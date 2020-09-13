Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $109.14 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,535 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $109,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,725,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 936,212 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after acquiring an additional 842,770 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after acquiring an additional 487,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 424,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $158.59. 1,260,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.40. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

