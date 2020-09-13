Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $109.44 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $109,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 60,178 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 24,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.94. 1,912,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.23. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $197.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

