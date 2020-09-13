Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $115.12 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $115,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,085,000 after buying an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,803.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.42. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

