Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $125.09 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,452 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.64% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $125,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,707,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after buying an additional 189,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,603. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Standpoint Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

