Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $126.95 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $126,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,503. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.07 and its 200-day moving average is $252.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

