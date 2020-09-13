Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $126.95 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $126,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.44.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $278.15. The stock had a trading volume of 983,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.16. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $291.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $49,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

