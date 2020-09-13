Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $72.17 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $72,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.90. The stock had a trading volume of 895,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,424. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $501.82. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

In other news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,075 shares of company stock valued at $42,859,273. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

