Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $75.64 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $75,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $10.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.45. The stock had a trading volume of 933,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,156. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.23. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

