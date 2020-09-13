Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $75.86 Million Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,407,879 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 4.15% of Sandstorm Gold worth $75,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAND. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $8,495,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 1,031,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $2,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 402,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,714,000.

Shares of SAND stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,486. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

