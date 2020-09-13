Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $82.81 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $82,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.79. The stock had a trading volume of 681,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,104. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.52. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

