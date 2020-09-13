Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $90.30 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $90,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,968,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.