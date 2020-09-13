Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $96.97 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of 3M worth $96,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in 3M by 51.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.17. 1,698,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average of $152.24. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

