Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $98.60 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,743,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,052 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $98,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. 11,241,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,658. The stock has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.