Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,997 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Danaher worth $96,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.87. 1,890,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,712. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.