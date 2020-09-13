Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 201.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,187 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $76,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,077,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,702 shares of company stock valued at $29,215,388. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

EW stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,528. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.