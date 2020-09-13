Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,415 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $106,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 659,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 177,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 277.6% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $57.40. 11,589,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,621. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

