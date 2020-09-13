Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Intuit worth $90,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.00. 955,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,545. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

