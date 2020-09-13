Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $84.61 Million in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 553,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.65% of Steris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Steris by 59.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 308.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 7.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 195.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 84,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $162.28. The stock had a trading volume of 552,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,211. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.15.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

