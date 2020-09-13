Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $90.85 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,478,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,851,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,670,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,055. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

