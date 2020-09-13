Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 13,436 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.21% of Sempra Energy worth $71,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 292.9% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,096. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average is $123.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

