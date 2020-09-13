Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 137,252 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 137,252 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of 3M worth $96,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in 3M by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 51.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 35.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 85.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.17. 1,698,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,895. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average of $152.24. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

