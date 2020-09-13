Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 16,281 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $115,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,268,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,803.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.42. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.