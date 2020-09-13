Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 20,650 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.31% of Public Storage worth $104,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Public Storage by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.59. 666,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $253.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.69.

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

