Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 242 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $99,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.17.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $601.52. The stock had a trading volume of 860,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $629.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $598.20 and a 200 day moving average of $524.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,827 shares of company stock valued at $63,786,641 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.