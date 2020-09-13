Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 49,031 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,343 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $69,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,349. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $105,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,308 shares of company stock worth $43,745,504. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

