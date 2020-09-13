Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $80,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.75. 814,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.51. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total transaction of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,884 shares of company stock valued at $101,905,916. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

